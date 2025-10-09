Cox's Bazar's first plastic recycling plant inaugurated

Inaugurating the plant, Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, commented that the initiative represents a unique example of sustainable waste management. He noted that, while it plays a significant role in environmental protection, it is also creating employment opportunities for women and local communities. He expressed optimism that similar initiatives would be adopted across the country in the near future.

Maysson Sallam, Technical Advisor - Medical Waste, UNOPS commented that it stands as a model for how public and private partnerships can turn environmental challenges into opportunities for innovation and impact. She added that UNOPS remains committed to advancing sustainable waste management solutions that support women and communities, build resilience and move Bangladesh closer to a plastic-pollution-free future.

Md Liakath Ali, Director of the Climate Change Programme, Urban Development Programme and Disaster Risk Management Programme at BRAC stated that under the Plastic-Free Rivers and Seas for South Asia (PLEASE) project, BRAC has long been working towards making Cox’s Bazar free from plastic pollution. As part of this effort, and in collaboration with Cox’s Bazar Municipality, the recycling plant has been established. He highlighted that employment opportunities will be created for a wide range of people — from plastic waste collectors and those involved in selling the waste, to factory workers and vendors of the manufactured products — collectively benefiting a large segment of the population.