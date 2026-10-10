Low-pressure area likely to form over Bay around 13 Oct
A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13, bringing light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds in parts of the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” Met office said.
Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.
Besides, Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bangladesh.