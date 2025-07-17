300 families of Chunkuri now have access to safe water

In every household in the coastal areas, there are similar stories of hardship and struggle for safe drinking water. However, the situation has changed in Chunkuri village. These families now have access to safe drinking water from Energypac’s safe drinking water plant. As part of their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative in December 2017, the plant started distributing 10,000 liters of clean water daily. Around 300 families in this region, consisting of at least 1200 people, are directly benefitting from this plant every day. So far, over 20 million litres of safe water have been distributed.

The plant has the capacity to distribute 10,000 liters of water per day. The people of this region are realizing how far-reaching the impact of this plant can be. Saline water-related diseases in these households have decreased. The safe water from the plant is being supplied to nearby schools. Children are our future; ensuring their good health is important for the future. Every few days, people are even traveling from distant areas to collect safe water. Along with providing safe water, Energypac also conducts different health awareness campaigns in the region. In Aklima’s words, “It was very difficult raising my two children. Because of saline water, they suffered from many diseases all throughout the year. Now that I have clean water, my worries are gone. I feel relieved knowing my children will stay healthy.”

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 focuses on ensuring ‘availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.’ It is not possible for any individual, government, or company to achieve this goal alone. However, if everyone contributes from their own place, the target is possible to meet at the right time. Our coastal areas are the most vulnerable to climate change. Providing safe and clean water for the people there deserves commendation.

If we want to ensure a safe future for the next generation, we must begin taking small steps from now on. Through collective efforts, the dream of a happy and prosperous Bangladesh can become a reality.