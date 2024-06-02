Short-term flood predicted in June
Short-term flooding may occur in some parts of the northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of the country due to heavy rains in June.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said this in the one month climate outlook, signed by BMD director Md. Azizur Rahman, for June on Sunday.
There are also forecasts for heatwaves, rains, depressions, cyclones for June.
According to the forecast, there would be normal rains in June. Southwest monsoon is likely to prevail over the country during the first half of the first week. One to two may low pressure could occur. One of which may develop into a monsoon depression.
One to two mild and moderate heatwaves may occur in some parts of the country during this month.
Apart from this, the day and night temperatures will be higher than normal, predicted the BMD.
Mild to moderate thunderstorms may occur for four to six days in June.
The precipitation across the country was more than normal throughout May. Normal rainfall in this month is 284 mm. But Sylhet recorded the highest rainfall of 741 mm during this time. Next was Barisal with 388 mm of rain.
However, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions received less than normal rainfall in the past month.
Severe cyclone Remal hit late in May. The maximum wind speed at Patuakhali and Khepupara was 111 kmph when the cyclone crossed the Bangladesh coast. At this time, maximum daily rainfall of 300 mm was recorded in Narayanganj.