Waterlogging in 156 areas of the capital city

Given the waterlogging problem, rainy days in recent times have revived the monsoon woes of Dhaka dwellers.

Two city corporations in the capital city Dhaka are trying to tackle the current monsoon by addressing the waterlogging problem with short and mid-term solutions as the authorities concerned have identified at least 156 spots prone to waterlogging because of rains.

Urban experts and city corporation engineers, however, apprehend that the problem with water-logging will continue in future.

On 1 June–the day that witnessed heavy rainfalls as well as waterlogging around Dhaka city–the engineering department of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) drew up a map of water-logging spots. The map helps identify at least 103 spots where waterlogging remains for temporary or long periods. Uttara-1, Kaola, Mirpur-14, Kalyanpur, Paikpara and Hatirjheel are identified as the most affected spots.