Wild Asian elephant calf found dead near Sherpur border

Forest official Md Shah Alam said they recovered the male elephant calf’s carcass early Friday after being informed by locals.

Meanwhile, president of Bird Conservation Society of Sherpur, Sujoy Malakar, said the locals were trying to bury the elephant calf.

On 11 November, the forest department of Sreebordi upazila for the first time in the district filed a case against four farmers for killing an endangered Asian elephant by electrocution on 9 November.

The elephant had died while searching for food after being trapped in electrified wires installed by local farmers around their farms at Sonajhuri Hillock in the upazila.