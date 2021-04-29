World's glaciers melting faster: Study

Nearly all of the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published on 28 April that could impact future projections for ice loss.

The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice mass loss from about 220,000 glaciers around the world, a major source of sea level rise.

Using high-resolution imagery from NASA's Terra satellite from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that glaciers, with the exception of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets which were excluded from the study, lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice per year.

A gigatonne of ice would fill New York City's Central Park and stand 341 meters (1,119 feet) high.