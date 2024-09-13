Hearts, tails and blubber at Japan fin whale tasting

Bite-size portions of fin whale were available to sniff and taste Friday as Japan's whaling industry seeks to rekindle appetite for a traditional protein source that has fallen out of favour.

"Once young people eat it and they realise it's good, they will eat it more and more," Hideki Tokoro, the head of Japan's main whaling firm, said at the event at Tokyo's main wholesale fish market.

"People are excited about the fin whale... It's just delicious," he told AFP in his trademark whale-themed hat and jacket.

Since 2019, Japan has caught whales in its own waters after abandoning under international pressure hunting for "scientific purposes" in the Antarctic Ocean and the North Pacific.