How dangers intensify due to garbage burning in Dhaka

Visiting Aminbazar, the outskirt of Dhaka early morning on 6 April, it was found that fire was burning at least 20 different spots of a landfill managed by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). The smoke was rising into the sky.

This has become a daily picture. An Ansar member, responsible for security at the Aminbazar landfill, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity said, “Those responsible for waste management are the ones who set the fires. Each day, they set fire in a different area.”

A similar scene was observed at the Matuail landfill on the same day. Apart from these two major sites, waste was seen being burned in several locations across Dhaka and along different points of the Dhaka-Aricha highway over the past two days.

People involved in and working at the landfills said that waste is burned to reduce its volume. Plastic waste, when burned, turns to ash, thereby reducing the size of the pile. Furthermore, in an effort to avoid the hassle of transporting waste from within the city to distant locations, it is alleged that cleaners often opt to burn it on-site. However, the city corporations deny such allegations, asserting instead that fires result in from methane gas emissions at the landfills.