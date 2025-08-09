Rain may increase in 3 divisions

Rainfall occurred in various places of the country, including the capital Dhaka yesterday, Friday. Rainfall may decrease across the country today, Saturday. Three divisions of the country may see relatively higher rainfall. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said that the heavy downpours are unlikely to occur during this time.

BMD meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir said that more active monsoon winds increased rainfall on Friday. He told Prothom Alo yesterday that rainfall may decrease slightly from Saturday.