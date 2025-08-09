Rain may increase in 3 divisions
Rainfall occurred in various places of the country, including the capital Dhaka yesterday, Friday. Rainfall may decrease across the country today, Saturday. Three divisions of the country may see relatively higher rainfall. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said that the heavy downpours are unlikely to occur during this time.
BMD meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir said that more active monsoon winds increased rainfall on Friday. He told Prothom Alo yesterday that rainfall may decrease slightly from Saturday.
BMD said in a weather forcast on Friday evening that light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind may occur in many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, and some places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours, ending on 6:00 pm Saturday, and heavy rain may take place in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions during this period.
In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the country was recorded in Sandwip, Chattogram — 143 millimeters. Rain also fell intermittently in the capital yesterday, with a recorded amount of 13 millimeters.
Out of the 51 stations whose reports are issued daily by the Meteorological Department, rain was recorded at all except two yesterday. Comparatively heavier rainfall occurred in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dhaka divisions.
Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman said yesterday that rainfall may increase in the northern regions on Saturday. However, it may decrease in other parts of the country. This trend may continue for a couple of days.
Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in Saidpur, Nilphamari, at 33°C, and the lowest in Barishal at 22.8°C.