'Animals are thirsty': Dust and bones on Turkey's shrinking lake

Shepherd Ibrahim Koc recalls his youth with fondness as he grazes cattle on a barren field that was once lush with vegetation on the edge of Turkey's largest lake.

An occasional shrub marks the spots from where Lake Van has retreated over years of global heating and drought.

"The animals are thirsty," the 65-year-old lamented.

"There is no water," Koc said, echoing sentiments expressed by a growing number of Turks who have watched their mountains lose ice caps and their water reservoirs dry up.

A weather map of Turkey -- an agricultural superpower stretching from Bulgaria in the west to Iran in the east -- shows much of the country suffering from a prolonged drought.