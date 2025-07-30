Huge quake off Russia sparks Pacific tsunami warnings

Several people were injured in Russia by the quake, state media reported, but none of them seriously.

Live footage on Japanese television showed people evacuating by car or on foot to higher ground, including the northern island of Hokkaido, where the first wave, measuring 30 centimetres (one foot) was observed.

Wednesday’s quake was the strongest since 1952 in Russia’s Kamchatka region, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake is roughly the same as the massive 9.0 temblor that year which resulted in a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami, according to the USGS.

At least six aftershocks have further rattled the region, including one of 6.9 magnitude and another listed at 6.3.

Japanese broadcaster NHK switched to special coverage, with presenters telling people on the coast to “please evacuate immediately”.

Its screen showed the messages “Tsunami! Evacuate!”