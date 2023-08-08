Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted as deep convection is continuing over the North Bay due to strong monsoon, reports UNB.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Tuesday.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, the bulletin said.