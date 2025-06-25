Over 80,000 people evacuated after flooding in southwest China

Severe flooding in China’s southwestern province of Guizhou has forced more than 80,000 people to flee their homes, Beijing’s state media said on Wednesday.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heat waves scorching wide swaths of the country while rainstorms pummel other regions.

Rescue teams have been sent to two Guizhou counties, where the flood control emergency response has been raised to its highest level, state news agency Xinhua reported.

A football field in Rongjiang county was “submerged under three meters of water”, the news agency said.

Resident Long Tian told Xinhua: “The water rose very quickly”.

“I stayed on the third floor waiting for rescue. By the afternoon, I had been transferred to safety,” Long said.