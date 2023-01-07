Amazon deforestation up 150pc in last month

The area -- nearly four times the size of Manhattan -- was up more than 150 per cent from the 87.2 square kilometers destroyed in December 2021, according to the agency, INPE.

Bolsonaro, who was replaced on 1 January by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, triggered an international outcry during his four years in office for a surge of fires and clear-cutting in the Amazon, a key resource in the race to curb climate change.

Under Bolsonaro, an agribusiness ally, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose by 75.5 per cent from the previous decade.

"Bolsonaro's government may be over, but his tragic environmental legacy will still be felt for a long time," Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a coalition of environmental groups, said in a statement.

It was the third-worst December on record for the eight-year-old DETER program, after 2017 and 2015.