Rain likely in parts of country

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.
Meanwhile, talking to BSS, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman mentioned that rain or thundershowers activity is likely to occur at different parts of the country including Dhaka in the next two or three days.
Even, the possibility of rain might increase at different parts of the country in the next three days, he added.
Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius at Ishwardi in Rajshahi division and today's minimum temperature was recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius at Nikli and Tetulia in Dhaka and Rangpur divisions respectively.
The sun sets at 6.44pm on Thursday and rises at 5.26am on Friday in the capital.