Rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at different parts of the country in next 24 hours as of 9:00 am on Friday, reports BSS.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country," a met office release said in a 24-hour weather forecast commencing at 9:00am today.