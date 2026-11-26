Below the Doratana Bridge in Jashore (formerly Jessore), the river is covered with a green blanket of water hyacinth. In between, the little water that is visible is black.

For the people of the town, this sight has become quite normal. However, during a short holiday in Jashore, Sheikh Sadia Manowara Usha was aghast at this sight. It seemed like something needed to be done. On 5 November, she took to Facebook, asking for suggestions on initiating a cleanup of the Bhairab River covered in water hyacinth.

This call for action marked the beginning of the cleanup campaign for the Bhairab River in the heart of Jashore town. Armed with bamboo, rope, and hooks, Sheikh Sadia entered the water, soon joined by others. Within a few days, a portion of the river was cleared of water hyacinths, revealing some visible water. This endeavor rekindled discussions about the once-glorious Bhairab River of Jashore.

Dr. Sheikh Sadia, a medical officer from the Health Directorate, was born and brought up in Jashore. As a child, she watched the Bhairab River flow. Her family still rents a house along its banks. Last year, she served in the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo as a BCS cadre doctor. On social media, she is known as "Bhairab's Daughter" and "Jashore's Daughter".