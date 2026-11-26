Bhairab River pollution
Treating patients to healing rivers: A physician's mission to awaken public conscience
Below the Doratana Bridge in Jashore (formerly Jessore), the river is covered with a green blanket of water hyacinth. In between, the little water that is visible is black.
For the people of the town, this sight has become quite normal. However, during a short holiday in Jashore, Sheikh Sadia Manowara Usha was aghast at this sight. It seemed like something needed to be done. On 5 November, she took to Facebook, asking for suggestions on initiating a cleanup of the Bhairab River covered in water hyacinth.
This call for action marked the beginning of the cleanup campaign for the Bhairab River in the heart of Jashore town. Armed with bamboo, rope, and hooks, Sheikh Sadia entered the water, soon joined by others. Within a few days, a portion of the river was cleared of water hyacinths, revealing some visible water. This endeavor rekindled discussions about the once-glorious Bhairab River of Jashore.
Dr. Sheikh Sadia, a medical officer from the Health Directorate, was born and brought up in Jashore. As a child, she watched the Bhairab River flow. Her family still rents a house along its banks. Last year, she served in the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo as a BCS cadre doctor. On social media, she is known as "Bhairab's Daughter" and "Jashore's Daughter".
An 800-meter campaign in the heart of the town
After returning from Jashore to Dhaka, Sheikh Sadia spoke about her initiative at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar on 23 November. She described it as the “water hyacinth uprooting” campaign.
Sheikh Sadia stated that a river within a city is crucial for people’s lives and health. However, there seemed to be a kind of neglect among people regarding the river. The idea of whether something could be done at an individual level or whether people could be stirred led her to start this work.
Dr. Sheikh Sadia, a medical officer from the Health Directorate, was born and brought up in Jashore. As a child, she watched the Bhairab River flow. Her family still rents a house along its banks. Last year, she served in the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo as a BCS cadre doctor. On social media, she is known as "Bhairab's Daughter" and "Jashore's Daughter".
She added that from 6th to 22nd November, approximately 800 meters or more from Doratana Bridge to the wooden bridge in the town’s heart were cleared of water hyacinths. The removed hyacinths were dumped on nearby land. This spot is quite significant, with a market on one side and a hospital on the other, along with a slaughterhouse. Various wastes, including market and medical waste, have been discarded into the river.
The Bhairab River stretches 133 kilometers from Taherpur in Chowgacha, Jashore, to Rupsa in Khulna. Despite dredging, the natural flow of water is obstructed within the town section. Several bridges, like the Doratana and wooden bridge, being narrow in comparison to the river’s width, hinder the water flow.
According to Sheikh Sadia, removing water hyacinth with bamboo, hooks, and rope is not a large-scale task. It’s basically a symbolic initiative. However, this effort has initiated discussions among people about the river.
Sadia expressed, “I undertook this work out of emotion and love. This has created a stir among people about the river. It has somewhat awakened their conscience. People are recognising the pride of Bhairab in Jashore. Hopefully, a good plan will emerge soon.”
Sheikh Sadia has called upon the people of Jashore to clean the remaining parts of Bhairab. However, she believes that proper planning and modern equipment are necessary for this task.
Family support and the moon on the river
Sheikh Sadia’s father, Sheikh Abdus Samad, is a businessman, and her mother, Rawnak Rayhana, is a homemaker. Her brother, Sheikh Ejazul Mumit, serves as a captain in the army, and her sister, Sheikh Samiya Imrana, studies at BUET.
Sheikh Sadia mentioned that from the start, she had her family’s support for this river cleanup initiative. The trust and confidence her family members had in her work motivated her to continue.
As a doctor, when I see a wound or infection, I first try to stop the bleeding. I then clean the wound and look for the source of infection to stop it. Regarding the Bhairab River, I felt that initially removing the water hyacinths was necessary to make the river visible to people.Physician Sheikh Sadia Manowara Usha
After posting about it on Facebook, she initially cleared water hyacinths from a small stretch of the riverbank beside her home. She saw the reflection of clouds in that small amount of water. It made her feel that if the whole river were clear, the sky's reflection would be visible in the water, creating a beautiful sight.
On 22 November, she finally saw the moon on that river. The moment when the moonlight fell on water long covered by water hyacinths was special to her.
This doctor recounted, “After working all day, we were soaked in sweat and water. The boat was wet, the bamboo was wet, and our hands and feet were sore. In such a state, the moonlight was shining on the river. It felt like our collective joy was merging with the moonlight on the river.”
The river's wound through a physician’s eyes
Dr. Sheikh Sadia draws insights from her professional experience in taking the initiative to clean up the river. To her, the situation of the Bhairab River appeared similar to a wound or infection.
Sadia described, “As a doctor, when I see a wound or infection, I first try to stop the bleeding. I then clean the wound and look for the source of infection to stop it. Regarding the Bhairab River, I felt that initially removing the water hyacinths was necessary to make the river visible to people.”
She believes the river should have its own colour, with the flow of water, currents, and tides. People need to understand that it is indeed a river.
Drawing from her medical experience, she emphasised the importance of the environment. In hospitals, a patient might receive successive antibiotics for an infection, but eventually, the germs become resistant. Hence, alongside treatment, prevention holds importance.
According to Sheikh Sadia, emphasising prevention extends to working with flowers, birds, rivers, and the environment, as ultimately if the environment isn't healthy, human health won't be either.
Progress with the support of volunteers
Initially, there was a lack of necessary equipment and manpower for the river cleanup. Eventually, along with the general public, representatives from volunteer organisations like "We are Bangladesh" and "BD Clean" joined. Their skills and support made it possible to advance the work.
Sheikh Sadia commented, “Those who cleaned the water hyacinths or supported the river cleanup weren’t actually with me; they stood by Bhairab.”
Many people, after seeing her work’s pictures and videos on social media, are now undertaking similar initiatives. However, Sheikh Sadia issued a word of caution. She believes, although the volunteers working with her had some experience with such risky tasks, it might not be safe for the general public.
She acknowledged the risk she took by entering the water, and advised that those unfamiliar with these kinds of tasks shouldn’t take such risks.
Criticism, threats, yet unyielding
The river cleanup initiative faced criticism on social media. Some people claimed that she was working only to go viral on Facebook.
In response, Sheikh Sadia remarked, “I used to share my creative work, travel stories, delightful moments, time spent with my mother, photography, or writing related to medical science. I never felt the need to do something just to go viral on Facebook.”
In her view, it's easy to criticise standing on the riverbank, but stepping into the water helps realise the enormity of the task. Alongside online criticism, a few people made calls seeming threatening.
However, none of this could deter her. Sheikh Sadia firmly believes that to accomplish something significant, minor fears or criticisms must not be focused on.
She was cautious about financial transactions throughout this initiative. When the State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, Aninda Islam Amit, offered to donate Tk 100,000, it was declined.
Sheikh Sadia explained, “Since the work was initiated of my own volition, I was determined from the start that we wouldn't manage any large funds or financial transactions. Those eager to help could provide necessary tools, food, or manpower but were requested not to offer cash to us directly. This was communicated in an open letter to the minister as well.”
Additionally, she talked about seeking government assistance for moving the water hyacinths gathered on the riverbanks.
Sheikh Sadia noted that although she heard that government officials occasionally visited the worksite, she never met them directly.
The deputy commissioner had informed her that two trucks from the municipality would daily remove the water hyacinths, but nothing of that sort was witnessed. No direct communication with anyone concerned was established.
On the future plans for the Bhairab River, Sheikh Sadia expressed, “Even on the day when everyone decides to stop working, I will still contemplate about Bhairab on my own.”
She wishes to see the reflection of the sky, the moonlight glimmering on the river’s water again, and calls upon everyone not to dump waste into the Bhairab River.
*The article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.