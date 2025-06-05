World Environment Day
Guardian of the Sundarbans and the Bay of Bengal
As we observe World Environment Day, 5 June, with its urgent call to "End Plastic Pollution," and World Ocean Day on 8 June, rallying us to "Catalyze Action for Our Ocean & Climate," I find myself reflecting on the delicate balance between humanity and nature. Bangladesh is lucky - as the guardian of the Bay of Bengal, the gateway to the Indian Ocean, and the largest bay in the world.
Bangladesh also acts as co-guardian of the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage site, embodies the balance between humanity and nature like no other place. It is a sanctuary of biodiversity, a shield against cyclones, and a lifeline for about four million people. But it is also a battleground where the forces of climate change, pollution, and human encroachment threaten to unravel centuries of ecological harmony.
The Sundarbans: An ecosystem under siege
The Sundarbans is a masterpiece of nature. Its labyrinth of tidal waterways, mudflats, and dense mangroves—dominated by the resilient Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes)—creates a unique habitat found nowhere else on Earth. It is the last refuge of Bangladesh’s last remaining 125 tigers, a species that has adapted to thrive in these brackish waters. The forest also shelters countless other species, from dancing dolphins to migratory birds, while acting as a carbon sink and a buffer against storms.
Yet, this natural wonder is under threat. Rising sea levels, driven by climate change, could submerge 28% of the Sundarban within the next 50 to 90 years. Salinity intrusion and deforestation for shrimp farming are eroding the mangroves, while plastic pollution chokes its waterways. Even the tigers, the forest’s apex guardians, face dwindling prey and habitat loss. The stakes could not be higher: if the Sundarban falls, so too does the ecological and economic stability of the region.
The solutions lie not in distant boardrooms but in the hands of local communities. Their courage, wisdom, and resilience are our greatest hope. Together, we can ensure that the Sundarbans, and all our natural treasures, endure for centuries to come
People as the solution
At WildTeam, we believe that conservation cannot succeed without the people who live closest to nature. Our work in the Sundarban began with a simple idea: to transform conflict into coexistence. Sixteen years ago, tigers that strayed into villages were often killed by fearful communities. Today, thanks to our Village Tiger Response Teams (VTRT), these encounters end differently. What started as a pilot project with 40 volunteers has grown into a network of 340 community heroes across 49 teams. They are the first responders, using non-lethal techniques to guide tigers back to the forest—a testament to the power of trust and collaboration.\
But our approach goes beyond tigers. We’ve nurtured a network of "Community Changemakers":
● BaghBandhus (Friends of the Tiger): These 55 volunteers—women and men—are the heart of grassroots conservation, hosting village forums that have engaged thousands in discussions about protecting the Sundarban.
● TigerScouts: The next generation of conservation leaders, these 50 youths are already leading initiatives like plastic clean-ups, proving that change begins with education and empowerment.
● Forest Tiger Response Team: A boat-based ambulance service that retrieves tiger attack victims from the forest, offering dignity to families and reducing retaliatory killings.
A Holistic Vision for the Future
Our field offices along the Sundarban boundary are more than operational hubs—they are symbols of our long-term commitment. One office doubles as a cyclone shelter, providing safety to communities during storms. Another will soon house the Sundarban Information Centre and Museum, a place to celebrate this natural wonder and inspire visitors to join its protection.
Looking ahead, we are expanding our efforts to address the root causes of ecological decline: unsustainable fishing, poaching of tiger prey, and mangrove degradation. Our Conservation Biology Centre will train future conservationists, ensuring that the fight for the Sundarban continues for generations.
A Call to Action
The themes of this year’s World Environment Day and World Ocean Day resonate deeply with our work. "Ending Plastic Pollution" is not just about waste—it’s about rethinking our relationship with nature. "Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate" demands collective effort, scientific rigor, and community leadership—the very principles that guide WildTeam.
The Sundarbans is a microcosm of our planet’s broader environmental challenges. By saving the tiger, we save the forest; by saving the forest, we safeguard the livelihoods and futures of millions. Conservation is not a luxury—it is the foundation of sustainable development.
As we mark these global days of reflection and action, let us remember that the solutions lie not in distant boardrooms but in the hands of local communities. Their courage, wisdom, and resilience are our greatest hope. Together, we can ensure that the Sundarbans, and all our natural treasures, endure for centuries to come.
If we don’t act, who? If not now, when?
* Enayetullah Khan is Founder, WildTeam and President, International SeaKeepers Society, Bangladesh Chapter