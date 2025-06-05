Guardian of the Sundarbans and the Bay of Bengal

As we observe World Environment Day, 5 June, with its urgent call to "End Plastic Pollution," and World Ocean Day on 8 June, rallying us to "Catalyze Action for Our Ocean & Climate," I find myself reflecting on the delicate balance between humanity and nature. Bangladesh is lucky - as the guardian of the Bay of Bengal, the gateway to the Indian Ocean, and the largest bay in the world.

Bangladesh also acts as co-guardian of the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage site, embodies the balance between humanity and nature like no other place. It is a sanctuary of biodiversity, a shield against cyclones, and a lifeline for about four million people. But it is also a battleground where the forces of climate change, pollution, and human encroachment threaten to unravel centuries of ecological harmony.