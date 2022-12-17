Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) considers the scalloped hammerhead shark, the species found in the Galapagos, as "critically endangered."
It is largely threatened by commercial fishing and demand for their fins, which are used to make shark fin soup.
Researchers spent months scouring the archipelago for possible nursery sites as part of a hammerhead shark monitoring program.
Scientists with the national park had previously identified two other locations with similar characteristics on nearby islands.
"We managed to include these nurseries in a list of important areas for shark conservation, a new protection category under the IUCN," Espinoza said.
Researchers are monitoring the nurseries to track the young shark population in nursery areas and to follow their migration patterns.
The Galapagos Islands with its unique wildlife was critical to British scientist Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. It is home to many species not found elsewhere such as giant tortoises, flightless cormorants and marine iguanas.