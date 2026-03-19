How will the weather be on Eid day? Meteorologists explain
Dhaka has experienced several spells of gusty winds and rain. From Wednesday evening until midnight, intermittent rainfall occurred, accompanied by strong winds.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s (BMD) weather forecast, rain may occur in parts of six divisions, including Dhaka, on Thursday as well.
Such sporadic storms and rain may continue in different parts of the country until Sunday, though not continuously, it added.
It is now almost certain that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday. On that day too, there may be rain or thundershowers in parts of five divisions, including Dhaka. Meteorologists say there is also some chance of rain in the capital.
Dhaka recorded 31 mm of rainfall yesterday. The rain began in the evening and continued in different areas even after midnight. Although the rainfall was initially accompanied by strong winds, the intensity later decreased.
A key feature of this pre-monsoon period, or ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (nor'wester) season, is the sudden formation of thunderclouds. The sky darkens quickly, followed by gusty winds and rain. However, such storms usually come and pass quickly. Yesterday’s prolonged rainfall in Dhaka was unusual.
Explaining the reason, meteorologist Mohammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo that March is typically the peak month for Kalbaishakhi. During this time, locally developed deep convective clouds form, and a single cloud cell can trigger storms. Yesterday, multiple thunderclouds arrived over Dhaka within a short period, leading to extended rainfall. These clouds also did not disperse widely over surrounding areas.
Meteorologist Tarifur Newaz Kabir said there is a risk of storms and rain in different parts of the country from Friday night, with effects possibly continuing into Saturday. However, as is typical for this season, such weather will not persist continuously in one place; rather, localised thunderclouds will form, bringing brief storms and rain.
On Eid day, rain or thundershowers may occur in some areas of Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Dhaka divisions, and in one or two places in Chattogram, Barishal, and Khulna divisions, said meteorologist Md Omar Faruk.
He told Prothom Alo that rainfall may be relatively higher in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions. Some parts of central Dhaka and northeastern Sylhet may also see rain.
However, consistent with the nature of this season, prolonged rainfall is unlikely, and large areas may remain unaffected.
During Kalbaishakhi, clouds often form locally and produce sudden rain. These highly localised and rapidly developing clouds are often difficult to predict in advance.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik added that coastal regions—Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions—may receive comparatively less rainfall on Eid day, though scattered showers and gusty winds may still occur elsewhere. Typically, such storms last from about half an hour to an hour and a half.
Kalbaishakhi storms and rain usually occur in the morning or late afternoon. In recent days, Dhaka has mostly experienced storms in the afternoon.
Another meteorologist, Afroza Sultana, said there is some possibility of rain or gusty winds after noon on Eid day.
She noted that the sky is unlikely to be completely clear; there may be some clouds in the morning and again in the afternoon, which could lead to rainfall. However, such rain is unlikely to last long.