How will the weather be on Eid day? Meteorologists explain

Dhaka has experienced several spells of gusty winds and rain. From Wednesday evening until midnight, intermittent rainfall occurred, accompanied by strong winds.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s (BMD) weather forecast, rain may occur in parts of six divisions, including Dhaka, on Thursday as well.

Such sporadic storms and rain may continue in different parts of the country until Sunday, though not continuously, it added.

It is now almost certain that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday. On that day too, there may be rain or thundershowers in parts of five divisions, including Dhaka. Meteorologists say there is also some chance of rain in the capital.

Dhaka recorded 31 mm of rainfall yesterday. The rain began in the evening and continued in different areas even after midnight. Although the rainfall was initially accompanied by strong winds, the intensity later decreased.