Wastewater beer aims to help quench US drought

With its golden hue and light fruity flavour, the beer being sipped by Aaron Tartakovsky looks and tastes just like many others.

But it contains an unusual ingredient: recycled wastewater from a San Francisco skyscraper.

The beverage was brewed to raise public awareness of the "untapped" potential of water sources that might seem unsavoury at first glance, at a time when the American West is struggling with chronic drought exacerbated by global warming, explains Tartakovsky.

"Beer has brought people together basically since the dawn of human civilisation," the boss of recycling company Epic Cleantec told AFP.