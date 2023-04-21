Dhaka’s air quality still 'unhealthy'

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 154 at 10:40am on Friday, Dhaka ranked 5th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Vietnam's Hanoi, Nepal's Kathmandu, and Thailand's Chiang mai occupied the first, second, and third spots, with AQI scores of 179, 168, and 167 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while between 201-300 is ''very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.