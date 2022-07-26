Iraqi Kurd farmers battle drought as Lake Dukan retreats

Farmers in Iraqi Kurdistan seeking to irrigate crops face seeing their economic lifeline slip away as the waters of Lake Dukan recede and dams upstream in Iran stem the flow.

Bapir Kalkani, who is also a trade unionist, farms near the picturesque lake but has seen marked changes over the past three years, as Iraq suffers prolonged drought.

"There was water where I'm standing now. It used to go three kilometres (two miles) further, but the level has retreated." in 2019, the 56-year-old said.