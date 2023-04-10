Seven vehicles, six brick kilns fined for polluting air

The Department of Environment on Sunday fined seven vehicles and six brick kilns a total of Tk 2.02 million in a mobile court drive for polluting the air in Dhaka and two other districts, reports UNB.

The drives led by the DoE’s Monitoring and Enforcement Wing, were conducted in Dhaka’s Motijheel, Munshiganj and Chandpur as part of a campaign against environmental pollution, a media release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change states. The press release was signed by the ministry’s public relations officer Dipankar Bar.