Depression over Bay intensifies into a deep depression, rain, squally wind likely
The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.
It was centered about 875 km southwest of Chattogram port, 830 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 735 km southwest of Mongla port and 740 km southwest of Payra port at 6:00 am today, Thursday.
Special weather bulletin no. 3 of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said this around 7:00 am today.
The deep depression is likely to move north-northwestwards further. Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay.
Speaking about this, meteorologist Md Bajlur Rashid told Prothom Alo this morning that the deep depression is currently located near the coastal area of India’s Odisha. The area is far from Bangladesh.
According to the weather bulletin, gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain rough near the Deep Depression centre.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no. 3.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, so that they can take shelter within a short notice.
BMD meteorologist Md Bajlur Rashid said that under the influence of the depression, rain and gusty winds have already begun in several areas of the coastal divisions of Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal and this may continue throughout the day.
Not only the coastal belt but almost all regions of the country, including Dhaka, are likely to experience varying degrees of rainfall due to the deep depression, he added.
In contrast, the northern divisions of Rangpur and Rajshahi may witness comparatively less rainfall today, although precipitation is likely to increase there tomorrow, Friday.
Over the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the country was recorded in Khepupara, Patuakhali, at 95 millimetres, while Dhaka saw 12 millimetres during the same period.