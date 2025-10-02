Depression over Bay intensifies into a deep depression, rain, squally wind likely

The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.

It was centered about 875 km southwest of Chattogram port, 830 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 735 km southwest of Mongla port and 740 km southwest of Payra port at 6:00 am today, Thursday.

Special weather bulletin no. 3 of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said this around 7:00 am today.