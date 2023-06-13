NATO warfare: Drones vs. jets in the future of air power

People in parts of Germany shouldn’t be surprised if they hear sonic booms in the coming days. NATO’s Air Defender, a multinational show of aerial force initiated by Germany in 2018, looks to improve the coordinated defense of Euro-Atlantic territory and serve as a measure of deterrence against would-be aggressors like Russia.

The high-altitude and resource-intensive war game, which puts together an array of expensive, sophisticated assets meant to successfully carry out complex air operations, stands in stark contrast to the actual war unfolding just a couple of land borders away.

In Ukraine, small and cheap drones have been outfitted with grenades to drop onto enemy forces below, reminiscent of the earliest use of airborne attacks, when World War I pilots would tip explosives out of their slow-moving biplanes by hand.

Other drones go on one-way suicide missions, which can be difficult to defeat both from the ground and in the air.