Nelson Mandela Int’l Day
Let’s turn our hands towards building a better world for all: UN secretary general
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has given a message on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day, today.
The UN secretary general in his message said the world is unequal and divided, and hunger and poverty are rife.
"Nelson Mandela showed us the extraordinary difference one person can make in building a better world," Antonio added.
The theme this year is: It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.
Antonio Guterres points out the richest one per cent are responsible for the same quantity of planet-wrecking greenhouse gases as two-thirds of humanity.
These are not natural facts, he said adding they are the result of humanity’s choices.
"And we can decide to do things differently. We can choose to eradicate poverty. We can choose to end inequality. We can choose to transform the international economic and financial system in the name of equity. We can choose to fight racism, respect human rights, combat climate change, and create a world that works for all humanity," Guterres added.
The UN secretary general said, "Every one of us can contribute – through actions large and small. I join the Nelson Mandela Foundation in urging everyone to perform 67 minutes of public service on Nelson Mandela International Day – one minute for each year he fought for justice."
"Together, let’s honour Madiba’s legacy and turn our hands towards building a better world for all," Antonio Guterres said.
In recognition of the former South African president’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, UN General Assembly declares 18 July 'Nelson Mandela International Day' in November 2009.