Bangladesh among eight countries accounted for over two thirds of global total of TB cases

“The overarching finding of this report is that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a damaging impact on access to TB diagnosis and treatment and the burden of TB disease,” the WHO said.

“Progress made in the years up to 2019 has slowed, stalled or reversed, and global TB targets are off track.

“Intensified efforts backed by increased funding are urgently required to mitigate and reverse the negative impacts of the pandemic on TB.”

The incidence rate -- new cases per 100,000 population per year -- increased by 3.6 per cent between 2020 and 2021, after declining by around two per cent a year for most of the last two decades.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs. Like Covid, it is transmitted via the air by infected people, for example by coughing. It is preventable and curable.

The WHO said conflicts around the world, the global energy crisis and associated risks to food security were likely to worsen the situation further.

“The top priority is to restore access to and provision of essential TB services, so that levels of TB case detection and treatment can recover to at least 2019 levels,” the report said.