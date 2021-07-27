13 contenders finalised for 2021 Booker Prize

British author Kazuo Ishiguro could win his second Booker Prize after judges Tuesday named him among 13 finalists on this year's long-list for one of literature's most prestigious awards.

Ishiguro, who first landed the prize in 1989 with ‘The Remains Of The Day’ as well as the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017, was nominated for his latest novel ‘Klara And The Sun’.

He joins several other previously shortlisted or winning writers on the long-list, including American Richard Powers, who won in 2018 for ‘The Overstory’ and will hope to be lauded again for his new work, ‘Bewilderment’.