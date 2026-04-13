Iran, US 'sincere' about ceasefire: Turkey foreign minister

Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday he believed both Iran and the United States remain "sincere" about reaching a ceasefire despite the failure of Pakistan-mediated talks on the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the Islamic republic's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions for the collapse of the talks.

"Both sides are sincere about the ceasefire," Hakan Fidan said in an interview with the official Anadolu news agency, adding that he has been in contact with the parties involved in the negotiations.