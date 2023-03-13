T-Rex skeleton to go under hammer in Switzerland

A Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton dating back 67-million years will be auctioned in Switzerland next month, marking the first such sale in Europe, the auction house said Saturday.

The skeleton dubbed Trinity will go under the hammer in Zurich on April 18, the Koller auction house said.

Towering 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) in the air, Trinity has been valued at between six to eight million Swiss francs ($6.5-8.7 million), according to the auction catalogue.