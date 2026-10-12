At least 139 migrants dead, including some children, after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says

At least 139 migrants, including 15 children have died and around 84 are missing after a boat carrying more than 300 people capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.

Citing survivor accounts, the IOM said, the boat capsized near Guhere, north of Obock (a port town in Djibouti) during the night of 8-9 October. Around 82 people survived the shipwreck.

Photographs shared by the UN agency showed worn-out sandals and sneakers washed up on the shore.

"Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance," said IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti Alexandre Coissac.