US to 'hold Russia accountable' if satellites attacked: White House

Kirby was responding to comments by a Russian foreign ministry official, Konstantin Vorontsov, at the United Nations on Wednesday that use of commercial satellites "in outer space for military purposes" by Western countries is an "extremely dangerous trend."
"These states do not realize that such actions in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts," Vorontsov said. "Quasi-civilian infrastructure may become a legitimate target for retaliation."
The Russian official did not specify what commercial satellites he meant but Starlink satellites deployed by Elon Musk's SpaceX company are playing a major role in communications for the Ukrainian military fighting Russia's invasion.
Kirby said "the only thing that's provocative right now and dangerous is Russia's war in Ukraine and the manner which they're prosecuting that war."