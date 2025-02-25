US sides with Russia, refusing to support Ukraine at UN

The United States voted with Russia Monday against a resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine, rejecting a text widely adopted by the UN General Assembly.

As US President Donald Trump stakes out a new position on the Ukraine war, ending a thaw with Russia, a European-backed text marking the conflict's third anniversary won 93 votes for and 18 votes against, with 65 abstentions.

Washington sided with Moscow and Russian allies Belarus, North Korea and Sudan to vote against the text.

The resolution -- which won far less support compared to previous ones on the war -- strongly criticizes Russia, and emphasizes Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

Washington drafted a rival resolution amid an intensifying feud between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had called the US text "a step in the right direction" amid the sudden rapprochement between Russia and the US under Trump.