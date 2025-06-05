Anger as US blocks Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

UN Security Council members criticized the United States Wednesday after it vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, which Washington said undermined ongoing diplomacy.

It was the 15-member body's first vote on the situation since November, when the United States -- a key Israeli ally -- also blocked a text calling for an end to fighting.

"Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement after Wednesday's 14 to 1 vote.

He said Washington would not support any text that "draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel's right to defend itself.

"The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN."