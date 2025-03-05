China, Canada retaliate against Trump’s ‘dumb’ tariff war

Trump had announced—and then paused—blanket 25 percent tariffs on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico in February, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

But he pushed ahead with them Tuesday, citing a lack of progress on both fronts. And after Canada retaliated, Trump quickly threatened to hit it again, mocking Trudeau’s position as the country’s premier.

“Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the US, our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform, referring to the Canadian leader with the title used for heads of US states.

The sweeping duties will hit US imports from both US neighbors, affecting everything from avocados to the lumber crucial for building US homes, and hampering supply chains for key sectors like automobiles.

Trump also inked an order Monday to increase a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent—piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Beijing condemned the “unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US,” filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization and threatening to impose 10 and 15 percent levies on a range of agricultural imports from the United States.