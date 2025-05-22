International

2 shot dead outside Jewish museum in Washington: Local media

AFP
Washington
Emergency personnel work at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, US on 21 May 2025Reuters

Two people were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in downtown Washington on Wednesday night, local media reported, with an Israeli diplomat said to be among the victims.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC—in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured—is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” Israel’s envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a statement.

“Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.”

