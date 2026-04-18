2025 was deadliest year yet for maritime movements of Rohingya refugees: UNHCR

In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, making it the deadliest year on record for maritime movements in South and South‑East Asia, according to data from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The Geneva-based UN agency said this in a press release published on its website on Friday. 17 April.

More than 6,500 Rohingya attempted perilous sea crossings that year, with one in seven reported missing or dead – the highest mortality rate worldwide of any major route for refugee and migrant sea journeys.