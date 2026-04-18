2025 was deadliest year yet for maritime movements of Rohingya refugees: UNHCR
In 2025, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, making it the deadliest year on record for maritime movements in South and South‑East Asia, according to data from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
The Geneva-based UN agency said this in a press release published on its website on Friday. 17 April.
More than 6,500 Rohingya attempted perilous sea crossings that year, with one in seven reported missing or dead – the highest mortality rate worldwide of any major route for refugee and migrant sea journeys.
In recent years, over half of those attempting these crossings have been women and children. The trend continues in 2026, with more than 2,800 Rohingya undertaking dangerous sea journeys between January and 13 April.
The severity of the data has been underlined by the most recent and tragic incident in the Andaman Sea, where an extremely overcrowded boat that departed Bangladesh on 26 March reportedly capsized due to rough seas, leaving an estimated 250 people missing. Nine survivors were rescued on 9 April near the Andaman Islands. UNHCR is providing counselling and referrals for medical and psychosocial support to Rohingya survivors and is ready to support local authorities.
Despite the extreme dangers – including trafficking, exploitation, and death at sea – thousands of Rohingya refugees continue to undertake these journeys. Boats, often overcrowded and unseaworthy, typically depart from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh or from Rakhine State in Myanmar towards Indonesia or Malaysia.
While most Rohingya refugees wish to return to Myanmar once conditions allow for a voluntary, dignified and safe return, ongoing conflict, persecution and the absence of citizenship prospects leave them with little hope. Meanwhile, severe funding shortfalls have significantly reduced humanitarian aid in Bangladesh, compounded by insecurity in the camps and limited access to education and livelihoods, pushing refugees towards dangerous onward movement.
UNHCR calls on States to address the root causes of displacement, expand safe and legal pathways, and strengthen regional cooperation to save lives and combat smuggling and trafficking. Over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers remain displaced across the region, including 1.2 million in Bangladesh, where the 2025 Joint Response Plan was only 53 per cent funded, underscoring the urgent need for increased international support.