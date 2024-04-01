Israeli army says 600 soldiers killed since 7 October
The Israeli military on Monday announced the death of a soldier in fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of troops killed since the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel to 600.
The military announced the death of 20-year-old soldier Nadav Cohen, and updated its overall toll to 600 killed since the attacks that triggered the war.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have ended their two-week raid in and around Gaza's largest hospital, the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City, and pulled back from the area, the army said Monday.
"Troops have completed precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital and exited the area of the hospital," the military said.