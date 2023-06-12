China says allegations of spying in Cuba are false

China said on Monday that allegations that it was using Cuba as a spying base are false and it denounced the US government and media for releasing what it called inconsistent information.

A Biden administration official said on Saturday China had been spying from Cuba for some time and it had upgraded its intelligence collection facilities there in 2019. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that a new spying effort was underway on the island, citing US officials.

"On the alleged spy activities of China in Cuba, this is a piece of false information," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told a regular press conference.

"Over the past two days, we have seen the US government and media releasing a great deal of inconsistent information on the so-called allegation ... This is a display of the 'self-contradictory USA'," Wang said.