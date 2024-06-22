Armenia recognises State of Palestine

Armenia announced Friday it was recognising the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations."

A series of nations have recognised the State of Palestine amid the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing strong rebukes from Israeli officials.

Shortly after the former Soviet republic announced the recognition, Israel's foreign ministry said it summoned Yerevan's ambassador for a "severe reprimand".

Yerevan noted it is "genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle East."