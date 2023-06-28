Did the Wagner Group mutiny shake China's faith in Russia?

Although China has expressed backing for Russia's leadership after an attempted insurrection, the incident has raised the question of how far president Xi Jinping is willing to go to support Vladimir Putin.

In the wake of a brief uprising by Russia's Wagner mercenary group over the weekend, Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have tried to project an air of stability amid what appeared to be a serious threat to Putin's grip on power.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the Wagner insurrection "exposed the weakness" of Putin's regime. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the incident demonstrated "real cracks" in the Russian president's authority and was a "direct challenge" to the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, China, Putin's most important international ally, downplayed the Wagner incident as "Russia's internal affair" in a two-sentence foreign ministry statement released Sunday.