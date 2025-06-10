Israeli forces intercept Gaza aid vessel, detain Greta Thunberg, fellow activists
Israeli forces intercepted an aid boat heading for Gaza on Monday and detained climate activist Greta Thunberg along with other participants, enforcing the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory that has intensified amid the war with Hamas.
The group of activists set sail to protest Israel’s military operations in Gaza—one of the most deadly and destructive conflicts since World War II—and to challenge the severe restrictions on humanitarian aid that have pushed the territory’s population of roughly 2 million toward famine.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organised the mission, claimed the activists were “kidnapped” by Israeli authorities as they attempted to deliver essential supplies. In a statement, the group said, “The vessel was illegally boarded, its unarmed civilian crew taken, and vital aid—such as infant formula, food, and medical supplies—confiscated.”
In contrast, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the operation as a publicity stunt, calling the vessel a “selfie yacht of the celebrities” in a post on X.
It added that the activists would be sent back to their countries, and the aid would be redirected to Gaza through official channels. Footage later circulated showed Israeli forces offering food and water to the detained activists.
A week at sea
Thunberg, who was among 12 activists aboard the boat Madleen, had departed from Sicily a week earlier. During the trip, the boat rescued four migrants attempting to flee detention by the Libyan coast guard. In a pre-recorded video message released after the interception, Thunberg urged pressure on the Swedish government to secure their release.
Among the passengers was Rima Hassan, a French European Parliament member of Palestinian descent, who is banned from entering Israel due to her criticism of Israeli policies.
While Israel began allowing limited humanitarian aid into Gaza last month, following more than two months of a total blockade, aid agencies continue to warn of famine unless hostilities cease and the blockade ends.
A previous attempt by the Freedom Flotilla to reach Gaza in May was thwarted when one of its ships was struck by drones in international waters near Malta—a strike the group attributed to Israel.
Years of blockade and conflict
Israel, along with Egypt, has imposed varying levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007. Israel defends the blockade as a security measure to prevent arms smuggling, while critics view it as collective punishment against Gaza’s civilians.
After Hamas-led militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on 7 October, 2023—killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages—Israel imposed a full blockade and began a massive military campaign.
Over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which says most of the dead are women and children, though it does not distinguish between civilians and fighters.
The war has devastated large parts of Gaza, displaced 90 per cent of the population, and left residents reliant on international assistance.
Efforts to negotiate a new ceasefire have stalled, with Hamas demanding a permanent truce and Israeli withdrawal in exchange for the remaining hostages—55 of whom are still held, many believed to be dead—while Israel insists the war will continue until Hamas is dismantled.