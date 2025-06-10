Israeli forces intercept Gaza aid vessel, detain Greta Thunberg, fellow activists

Israeli forces intercepted an aid boat heading for Gaza on Monday and detained climate activist Greta Thunberg along with other participants, enforcing the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory that has intensified amid the war with Hamas.

The group of activists set sail to protest Israel’s military operations in Gaza—one of the most deadly and destructive conflicts since World War II—and to challenge the severe restrictions on humanitarian aid that have pushed the territory’s population of roughly 2 million toward famine.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organised the mission, claimed the activists were “kidnapped” by Israeli authorities as they attempted to deliver essential supplies. In a statement, the group said, “The vessel was illegally boarded, its unarmed civilian crew taken, and vital aid—such as infant formula, food, and medical supplies—confiscated.”

In contrast, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the operation as a publicity stunt, calling the vessel a “selfie yacht of the celebrities” in a post on X.

It added that the activists would be sent back to their countries, and the aid would be redirected to Gaza through official channels. Footage later circulated showed Israeli forces offering food and water to the detained activists.