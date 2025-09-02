SCO summit: Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin took turns Monday to swipe at the West during a gathering of Eurasian leaders aimed at putting Beijing front and centre of regional relations.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) touts itself as a non-Western style of collaboration between 10 countries in the region and seeks to be an alternative to traditional alliances.

Xi told leaders including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the global situation was becoming more “chaotic and intertwined”.