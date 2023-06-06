EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

Senior European defence officials used a major summit in Singapore over the weekend to spell out their visions for greater security engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, amid concerns over China.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, told the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security forum, that Europe and Asia have a “direct stake” in each other’s security.

“We have to work together in order to avoid a confrontation in the region,” Borrell told the forum. “Nothing is far away in a globalised world.”

As tension grows over Beijing’s strategic ambitions in the South China Sea, Europe is seeking to develop a cohesive response.

A potential flash point is Taiwan, a self-ruled island which Beijing considers to be Chinese territory that will one day be “reunited” with the mainland. This issue has been a major source of tension between the US and China.