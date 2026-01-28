India too familiar with such mindless brutality: Foreign Secy Misri links Hamas attack on Israel to cross-border terrorism

"India is unfortunately too familiar with such mindless brutality, having been a victim of cross-border terrorism ourselves. We empathise immediately with those who undergo the same tragedy," Misri said.

He noted that India had strongly condemned the 7 October attack and reiterated prime minister Narendra Modi's statement of solidarity with Israel.

"This is why we not only condemned this horrific terrorist attack and hostage-taking, but also our prime minister clearly stated that India stands with the people of Israel in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Reflecting on the significance of Holocaust remembrance, the foreign secretary said the lessons of history remain deeply relevant today.

"The Holocaust did not begin with the extinguishing of life. It began with words--words of hatred, words of dehumanisation, words of exclusion," Misri said, warning against the normalisation of prejudice, discrimination and silence.

He said remembering the victims of the Holocaust is both an act of moral courage and a solemn commitment to ensure that such crimes against humanity are never repeated. Misri also paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, acknowledging their resilience in the face of unimaginable suffering.