Harris calls Trump a ‘fascist’

Kamala Harris called Donald Trump a “fascist” Wednesday and warned that her US election rival was “increasingly unstable” as she addressed his reported praise for Adolf Hitler at a town hall event.

The Democrat’s fierce criticism came as she answered voters’ questions on Trump’s suitability for office and past remarks at the CNN-hosted event in must-win Pennsylvania.

Acknowledging voters’ concerns on a variety of top election issues, the vice president said: “They also care about our democracy and not having a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

Trump’s political instincts were already the main topic of discussion following revelations from his longest-serving chief of staff, John Kelly, about the Republican’s praise for the Nazi dictator and his military in World War II.