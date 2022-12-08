China’s Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia for energy-focused visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar were among those who welcomed Xi at the airport, where a ceremonial purple carpet was laid out for his arrival.

China is Saudi Arabia’s top oil customer, and both sides appear keen to expand their relationship at a time of economic turmoil and geopolitical realignment.

The trip -- only Xi’s third overseas since the coronavirus pandemic began, and his first to the world’s top oil exporter since 2016 -- comes after US President Joe Biden’s visit in July, when he pleaded in vain for higher oil production.