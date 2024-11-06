Palestinians build new lives in Cairo’s ‘Little Gaza’

Palestinian Bassem Abu Aoun serves Gaza-style turkey shawarma at his restaurant in an eastern Cairo neighbourhood, where a growing number of businesses opened by those fleeing war have many dubbing the area “Little Gaza”.

“It was a big gamble,” said the 56-year-old about opening his restaurant, Hay al-Rimal, named after his neighbourhood in Gaza City, now devastated by Israeli bombardment.

“I could live for a year on the money I had, or open a business and leave the rest to fate,” he said.

So less than four months after fleeing with his family to neighbouring Egypt from the besieged Palestinian territory, he opened his eatery in Cairo’s Nasr City neighbourhood.

The establishment is one of the many cafes, falafel joints, shawarma spots and sweets shops being started by newly arriving Palestinian entrepreneurs in the area—despite only being granted temporary stays by Egypt.

These spaces have become a refuge for the traumatised Gazan community in Cairo, offering a livelihood to business owners, many of whom lost everything in the war.

“Even if the war stops now in Gaza, it would take me at least two or three years to get my life back on track,” Abu Aoun said.