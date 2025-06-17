International

Iran can never have a nuclear weapon: G7 leaders in joint statement

AFP
Kananaskis, Canada
(L-R) European Council President António Costa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a family photo during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on 16 June 2025AFP

G7 leaders attending a summit in Canada on Monday issued a joint statement calling for “de-escalation” on Iran, while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself in the escalating Middle East crisis.

“We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself,” the statement said. “We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.”

